Mobile version

Jumblat: Chances Dim to Form Govt. Soon, Unless Hariri Pulls a Surprise

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 January 2019, 10:29
W460

In light of anticipations that a breakthrough in Lebanon’s government formation could be nearing, Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said hopes are "dim" unless Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri pulls out a surprise.

In remarks Jumblat made on Thursday to UAE’s newspaper The National, he said: “It is unlikely for PM-designate Saad Hariri to form a cabinet in the next few days, although he said he was confident of a breakthrough eight months after the parliamentary elections in Lebanon.”

“Hariri’s chances to form a government soon are slim, unless he pulls a rabbit out of his hat,” added Jumblat.

If he is willing to make any concessions, in favor of easing the gridlock, if he was asked to, the PSP leader said that Hariri has asked him to make a concession lately “but i politely refused,” he said.

He insisted that he will not give up the ministries of trade and education, that had been promised to be allocated for the PSP.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 5
Thumb thepatriot 31 January 2019, 11:21

Ministries should be allocated to men. Not to political parties...

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 31 January 2019, 13:45

Elections should be based on political programs, not faces and names...

Reply Report
Missing awireless 31 January 2019, 13:47

The trade ministry is one of the most important ones in the next chapter of Syria's construction. Trade deal, free zones, Arab and Persia high ways and open border..guess, where Jumblat wants to position himself and his son? He is not stupid.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 31 January 2019, 14:17

listen people, Mowaten Fantoora has spoken!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 31 January 2019, 15:50

There are no true political programs in Lebanon, there are programs designed to be subservient of other nations and in turn provide the incumbent with business opportunities.

Reply Report