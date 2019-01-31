Jumblat: Chances Dim to Form Govt. Soon, Unless Hariri Pulls a Surprise

In light of anticipations that a breakthrough in Lebanon’s government formation could be nearing, Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said hopes are "dim" unless Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri pulls out a surprise.

In remarks Jumblat made on Thursday to UAE’s newspaper The National, he said: “It is unlikely for PM-designate Saad Hariri to form a cabinet in the next few days, although he said he was confident of a breakthrough eight months after the parliamentary elections in Lebanon.”

“Hariri’s chances to form a government soon are slim, unless he pulls a rabbit out of his hat,” added Jumblat.

If he is willing to make any concessions, in favor of easing the gridlock, if he was asked to, the PSP leader said that Hariri has asked him to make a concession lately “but i politely refused,” he said.

He insisted that he will not give up the ministries of trade and education, that had been promised to be allocated for the PSP.