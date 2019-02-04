Environment Minister: Give Me Some Time

The newly appointed Environment Minister, Fadi Jreissati, said on Monday that he is going to propose “appropriate plans” to address the environmental concerns of the Lebanese people, in light of Lebanon’s looming garbage crisis.

“Your environmental concerns are mine as well.. I read them...I hear them...Just give some time to propose suitable plans and solutions,” Jreissati said in a tweet.

Experts have warned that Lebanon’s Bourj Hammoud landfill is nearing full capacity, which raised concerns of a nearing garbage crisis.

Lebanon has been in a waste-management crisis since 2015 when the Naameh landfill, that receives trash from Beirut and Mount Lebanon, was closed.