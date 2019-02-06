Hassan Says Interior Ministry Post ‘Challenging,’ Vows Strict Law Enforcement

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan, at the handover process where she received the ministry from her predecessor Nouhad al-Mashnouq, said the new post constitutes a “challenge” for her as the first female interior minister, as she vowed strict enforcement of laws.

Hassan assured that she is going to complete the files initiated by Mashnouq, and that she has set a plan that will take into considerations the citizens’ concerns.

On the removal of cement blocks outside the ministry, the new minister said: “We will complete what we started yesterday. Obstacles and concrete walls on the roads will be removed to facilitate traffic and reduce congestion,” she said, stressing that traffic measures will be strict.

At the security level, Hassan declared her commitment to imposing strict measures mainly in issues related to gunfire shooting and illegal weapons, vowing that “violators will be punished,” she stressed.

On violence against women, Hassan said women should resort to the security forces in the event of any kind of violence, noting that "it is the duty of the security forces to protect women."