Aoun: All Indications Suggest that Lebanon Will Rise

Aoun: All Indications Suggest that Lebanon Will Riseإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday reassured citizens that “all indications suggest that Lebanon will rise.”
“Crises have become behind us, the financial situation is improving and interest rates are expected to start decreasing soon,” Aoun said.
“The difficulties that faced us were big within a country whose problems stem from the inside. Our problems did not come from abroad... but we wasted a long time on the formation of the government and we lost a year in preparing for the electoral law,” the president added.
“All of this created pressure on the economic situation, and what aggravated things was the negative atmosphere that was promoted through 'proselytizing' that there will be a financial and economic collapse. Despite all the reassurances and instructions we gave over the past period to overcome the crisis, there remained insistence on proselytizing about a collapse,” Aoun lamented.
He also noted that all efforts are today focused on the financial and economic situations as well as the fight against corruption and the Syrian refugee file.
You ask me : "Puppet, do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer : "I sure do"
You Ask me : "Puppet, why do you respect general Aoun who is now president and Imam?"
I Answer: " I dunno, I just do"
Puppet.. Dude.. Your respect for "HIM*" is admittedly visceral.. who's isn't.. but wait till you read these concrete and verifiable reasons to respect.. General.. Liberator.. Commander in chief.. Patriot.. War hero.. President.. Patriarch.. Pope.. Imam.. Martyr who gave up his life defending his command post using kitchen utensils and such.. Resurrected Martyr (see previous documented sacrifice).. uncontested Guinness world record holder.. features in Ripley's Believe It or Not!.. for the fastest sprint from the Baabda palace to the French embassy.. in a pajama.. Best looking male model in a Damascus 3abaya.. there is nothing.. and I do mean nothing!.. our incorruptible.. unequaled.. strong.. Christian President.. cannot do!!..
*His Inimitable Majesty