Aoun: All Indications Suggest that Lebanon Will Rise

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday reassured citizens that “all indications suggest that Lebanon will rise.”

“Crises have become behind us, the financial situation is improving and interest rates are expected to start decreasing soon,” Aoun said.

“The difficulties that faced us were big within a country whose problems stem from the inside. Our problems did not come from abroad... but we wasted a long time on the formation of the government and we lost a year in preparing for the electoral law,” the president added.

“All of this created pressure on the economic situation, and what aggravated things was the negative atmosphere that was promoted through 'proselytizing' that there will be a financial and economic collapse. Despite all the reassurances and instructions we gave over the past period to overcome the crisis, there remained insistence on proselytizing about a collapse,” Aoun lamented.

He also noted that all efforts are today focused on the financial and economic situations as well as the fight against corruption and the Syrian refugee file.