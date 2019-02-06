PSP Delegation Says Keen on 'Accord' with Aoun, 'Pacification' with Hariri

A delegation from the Progressive Socialist Party held talks Wednesday with President Michel Aoun, in the wake of fiery stances that were voiced by PSP chief Walid Jumblat after the formation of the new government.

“Over the past period, Walid Jumblat made several visits to Baabda and we believe, on our part, that an accord was established between us. Today we reiterated Jumblat's keenness on it and we heard keenness from President Aoun on this consensus,” Industry Minister Wael Abu Faour of the PSP said.

“President Aoun played a major role in deepening and deep-rooting reconciliation, national unity and coexistence in the Mount Lebanon region,” Abu Faour added.

“We stressed Jumblat's keenness on the reconciliation and we are still keen on the settlement that was reached with the President,” the minister added, referring to the settlement over the third Druze minister in the new cabinet.

“We and President Aoun have put the results of the parliamentary elections behind us and the settlement was held with the President and not with any other political party,” Abu Faour went on to say.

Turning to the recent war of words between Jumblat and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the minister said “an agreement has been reached” on ending the exchange of tirades.

“We have entered the phase of direct dialogue and there are issues that require discussion but this will not ruin the historic relation between the two men,” Abu Faour said.

“Jumblat is keen on contributing positively to the dynamism that was launched with the formation of the government,” the minister added.

Responding to a reporter's question, Abu Faour said the PSP believes that Aoun is keen on the Taef Accord.