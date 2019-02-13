Saudi Envoy Congratulates Aoun, Berri, Hariri on Govt. Formation

President Michel Aoun received Saudi envoy Nizar al-Aloula on Wednesday accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari, the State-run National News Agency reported.

NNA said the envoy has conveyed congratulations of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the formation of Lebanon’s government.

Al-Aloula expressed the Kingdom’s continued support for Lebanon.

Aoun for his part asked the envoy to convey his salutation to the Saudi monarch and crown prince, underscoring "Lebanon's keenness on boosting cooperation between the two countries in all fields."

"The meeting tackled means to activate the bilateral agreements between the two countries with the aim of developing relations between them," NNA said.

"Discussions also addressed the Lebanese presidential suggestion to establish the "Human Academy for Rapprochement and Dialogue" and the contacts that Lebanon has made to provide Arab and international support for it, the agency added.

Later in the day, al-Aloula held talks at Parliament with Speaker Nabih Berri.

NNA said talks tackled the bilateral relations and the current developments and that the envoy relayed the Saudi king's congratulations on the formation of the new government.

Al-Aloula later held talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail.

“We offered congratulations to PM Saad Hariri and discussed a host of decisions, most importantly the joint committee between the two countries and sending a committee of Lebanese experts to meet their counterparts in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said after the meeting.

“Convening the joint committee will boost ties between the two countries,” Bukhari added.