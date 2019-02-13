Musawi-Gemayel Engage in Heated Debate in Parliament

A heated debate erupted on Wednesday between Hizbullah MP Nawaf Musawi and Kataeb MP Nadim Gemayel when MP Sami Gemayel was delivering his speech during a Parliament session dedicated to discussing the government's policy statement.

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc deputy, Musawi, said his bloc has the right to reply to any remarks that target his bloc or Hizbullah.

He added that President Michel Aoun was elected as President “thanks to the Resistance’s (Hizbullah’s) arms.”

“President Michel Aoun is in Baabda Palace thanks for the Resistance’s rifle. He did not arrive via Israeli tanks,” in an indirect reference at late President Bashir Gemayel.

This prompted an angry intervention from MP Nadim Gemayel, son of Bashir.

“This rhetoric is unacceptable. You have all voted for Bashir as president in this very parliament,” said Nadim Gemayel.