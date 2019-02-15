Raad Apologizes for Moussawi Remarks after FPM-LF-Kataeb Talks

The head of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, on Friday apologized on behalf of the bloc over remarks voiced Wednesday by MP Nawwaf al-Moussawi.

“An undesired debate erupted between some colleagues in the previous session and entailed rejected remarks that were voiced by one of our brothers in the bloc,” Raad said, describing Moussawi's statements as “a personal reaction that exceeded limits.”

“I apologize to you and in the name of the Loyalty to Resistance bloc and I ask for omitting those remarks from the minutes of meeting,” Raad added, addressing Speaker Nabih Berri.

Raad's stance follows a reported mediation that the Free Patriotic Movement led with the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties, according to OTV.

“The FPM is reportedly carrying out a mediation to contain the repercussions resulting from Nawwaf al-Moussawi's remarks,” OTV reported.

Earlier in the day, MPs from the FPM, the LF and Kataeb held a meeting on the sidelines of the confidence session in parliament to discuss Moussawi's remarks.

During a speech by MP Sami Gemayel in parliament on Wednesday, Moussawi said “it honors the Lebanese that President Michel Aoun was elected through the rifle of the resistance while others reached the presidency on an Israeli tank.”

Nadim Gemayel hit back during the session, saying “no one reached the presidency on the top of an Israeli tank.”

“You were throwing rice on the Israelis and most of you voted for President Bashir in this parliament,” he added, apparently referring to some Shiite citizens and ex-MPs.

Moussawi snapped back, saying: “Your size is equivalent to an Israeli tank.”