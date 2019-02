The Army Intelligence Directorate arrested at dawn on Saturday two jihadists one of them an IS Emir in the Bekaa town of Hermel, media reports said.

After closely monitoring and tracking the suspects, the army arrested one of them in the neighborhood of al-Shawagir and the other in al-Sahl al-Sharqi.

They have trespassed into Lebanon through an illegal crossing a few days ago coming from Syria’s Deir Ezzour, they said.