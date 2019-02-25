LF to Submit 'Proposal' to Cabinet on Refugees’ Return

Lebanese Forces Minister of Social Affairs Richard Kouyoumjian on Monday said that although his party insists that Syrian refugees must return to their homeland as soon as possible, but it refuses any attempts aiming to invest this file in normalizing relations with Syria.

“The position of the Lebanese Forces is clear regarding the return of Syrian refugees, but unfortunately this file was used to falsely portray the LF as if it is against it, while we are preparing a proposal for their return," he told Voice of Lebanon radio (100.5).

“The proposal will be put forward at the Cabinet meeting,” he said.

“The file has unfortunately been taken advantage of. It is an important file put forward by the President of the Republic. We have insisted that steps such as the return of displaced Syrians should be considered by the government combined,” added the Minister.

“The Syrian regime does not want their return. If the opposite is true let the return begin because exploiting the return for a surreptitiously passing of normalizing ties with Syria is something we will not accept,” he added.