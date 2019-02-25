Hariri Meets Sisi, Says Held Positive Talks with Europeans

Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of an Arab-European summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hariri said all the meetings he held with European leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh were “positive.”

“They stressed anew the importance of the CEDRE conference and their support for Lebanon and interest in developing the relations with it,” the premier added.

“Lebanon needs major reforms and I'm counting on all political parties to abide by the decisions that we endorsed and this challenge is not difficult,” Hariri went on to say.

The prime minister also underscore that “fighting terrorism is essential” and that “any economic structure is based on stability and security.”