Minister Says Metn Foul Odors Problem to End in 3 Days

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati announced Monday that the problem of the foul odors emanating from the Bourj Hammoud garbage landfill will end in three days.

The minister “communicated with the contractor in charge of the Bourj Hammoud landfill after the Environment Ministry received complaints about the spread of odors in the towns of Northern Metn's coast,” LBCI television quoted the minister as saying.

“The contractor asserted that the transfer and treatment of the garbage that has been temporarily stored at the landfill's construction site in Bourj Hammoud will end in three days,” the TV network added.

The odors intensified on Monday, engulfing Metn's coast from Dora and Bourj Hammoud to Antelias, LBCI said.

Residents of Dekwaneh, Sin el-Fil and Hazmieh also reported an intensification of the nauseating odors on Monday.

Jreissati had announced in early February that the temporary waste storage site would be closed before the end of the month.

“According to a statement issued by the Council for Development and Reconstruction on 29/1/2019, these odors are caused by piles of garbage that had been temporarily stored in 2016 at the under-construction site of the Bourj Hammoud-Jdeideh landfill pending the completion of the landfill's cells,” a statement issued Jreissati's office said at the time.

“Efforts to move the waste started recently after sufficient space was created at the landfill's cells,” the statement added.

The garbage was “sprayed with the necessary substances to decrease the emissions and foul odors and this process is expected to be finalized before the end of the month,” the statement said.