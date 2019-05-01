Cabinet Resumes Discussing Austerity Budget at Grand Serail
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail dedicated to resume discussions to approve the country's draft austerity budget.
Lebanon's economy is suffering from slow growth, a high budget deficit and massive debt.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Baabda Tuesday that the government aims to reduce the percentage of the budget deficit compared with the gross domestic product.
Leaks through the media about steps that could include cutting end of service and social benefits of civil servants have led to protests around Lebanon by retired military personnel and others.
The Labor Union called for a three-day strike starting Thursday if workers' demands are not met.
Khalil said he does not know the reason behind the call for the strike adding that the budget has not been approved yet.
The country is slowly folding over, president Clown has met with his promise to Syria and Iran and brought the country down to its knees. Meetings to discuss doing nothing is something they are consistent on.
كارثة بيئية حلّت على شواطئ الجية وجدرا الجنوبيتين، مع تسرب كميات من المشتقات النفطية إلى البحر، حيث امتدت على طول كيلومترين من الشاطئ تقريباً وبعمق يقارب 200 متر.
“الفيول مصدره بواخر الكهرباء والمعمل الحراري في الجية، من دون أن نعرف الأسباب، إذ تفاجأ روّاد البحر اليوم الأربعاء بما شاهدوه على الشاطئ الممتد بدءا من معمل الجية الحراري باتجاه الجنوب بطول نحو كيلومتر ونصف إلى كيلومترين، فالمياه ملوثة والشواطئ الرملية مغطاة بالزفت”.
