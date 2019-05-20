Bassil Threatens to Quit Govt.

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil threatened to resign from the government over accusations that he is delaying the approval of an already complicated state budget, media reports said on Monday.

Bassil has waived his resignation over the weekend during a tour to the northern Koura district.

He denounced blames holding him responsible for the delay to approve the 2019 state budget.

MP Alain Aoun of the Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc (of Bassil’s) told the daily that the Minister’s message aims to push the “government for a better performance.”

“The issue of resignation will not happen today, but that does not mean that it is not possible. All the possibilities are open if the government performance remains as is,” he added.

Last week, Bassil made suggestions during the Cabinet session which reportedly infuriated Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil at the end of the session expressing his dismay over having to repeat the draft budget several times.

Bassil reportedly suggested lowering the prices of Middle East Airlines tickets by 30% to “encourage tourists and boost tourism.”

He also suggested that revenues from some of the airport's activities go to the treasury rather than to MEA.