Jumblat Slams 'Chaos, Rejection of Reform' after Serail Scuffles

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat on Monday criticized retired servicemen who tried to storm the Grand Serail during a cabinet session.

“Is it reasonable when a part of the state watches another part storming the Grand Serail? Is it reasonable to reach this extent of chaos only because it is required to reassess Measure No. 3 in order to curb spending?” Jumblat asked in a tweet.

“What are they asking for? Chaos, bankruptcy and the rejection of reform? What are they asking for, Measure No.3 or the lack of security?” Jumblat added.

The so-called Measure No. 3 is related to beefed up compensations for servicemen operating in danger zones.

Lebanon has vowed to slash public spending to unlock $11 billion worth of aid pledged by international donors during an April 2018 conference in Paris.

Last month, Prime Minister Saad Hariri vowed to introduce "the most austere budget in Lebanon's history" to combat the country's bulging fiscal deficit, sparking fears among public sector employees that their salaries may be cut.

Lebanon is one of the world's most indebted countries, with public debt estimated at 141 percent of GDP in 2018, according to credit ratings agency Moody's.