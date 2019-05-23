Hajj Hassan Reveals Political Interference in Mobile Sector

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, Head of the Media and Telecom parliamentary committee revealed on Thursday that there had been political interventions in the past to allow certain companies to operate Lebanon's mobile phone services, the National News Agency reported.

"There had been political interference in the past by some ministers to annul some tenders in order to give them to specific companies," the Minister said in a press conference held at the Parliament.

"We have started the study of the capital and operating expenses with a total value of $222 million," added Hassan.

"We have also requested a feasibility study for all the tenders that took place in 2018," he concluded.