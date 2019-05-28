Mobile version

Explosion Heard in Zahrani

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 May 2019, 09:23
An explosion was heard on Tuesday in Wadi al-Numayrieh in southern Lebanon’s Zahrani area, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the reports received did not confirm whether the explosion was a result of detonating an Israeli spy device or a B7 grenade explosion.

On the other hand, LBCI TV said an Israeli reconnaissance plane has remotely detonated an Israeli spy device situated between Zifta Valley and the town of al-Numayrieh.

It added that security forces and the Lebanese army have cordoned off the area and are also working on another suspicious device found in the same location, according to LBCI.

