Syria Releases Lebanese Security Agents

Syria has released on Friday the two Lebanese security agents who crossed by mistake into the neighboring country, the state-run National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA reported that the two members of the State Security Department, identified as Rayan Olabi and Raydan Sharrouf, have been in the custody of Syrian troops for four days.

They were captured while on a hiking trip in a mountainous region in southeast Lebanon.

Contacts between Lebanese and Syrian authorities guaranteed the release of the two.

The agents hail from the villages of Rashaya in the eastern Bekaa Valley, and Bikfaya area in Northern Metn, said NNA.

Such incidents are rare along the border, though smuggling between the two countries is widespread.

The incident occurred near Mount Hermon where the borders of Lebanon, Syria and Israel meet.

Syrian troops now control all the area along the border with Lebanon after evicting insurgents from some border areas over the past years.