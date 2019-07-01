Higher Defense Council Says Security Must be Restored in Aley

The Higher Council of Defense convened at the Presidential Palace in Baabda at the behest of President Michel Aoun, one day after an armed clash in the Mount Lebanon region of Aley that involved the convoy of Minister Saleh a-Gharib, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

President Michel Aoun, stressed that the pillars of the Republic are three: freedom of belief, the right to disagree, and freedom of opinion and expression, the HDC spokesman said in a statement after the meeting.

Aoun called on the judicial and security authorities to implement the necessary measures, in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations, and to make the necessary arrests of the persons involved in the security incidents that took place in a number of villages in Aley on Sunday.

The Council adopted "decisive decisions to restore security to the region that witnessed the bloody events, without any delay," calling "to arrest all the wanted persons and refer them to the judiciary."

By law, the decisions of the Council remain confidential.

The meeting was held in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Ministers of: Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, Foreign Affairs Jebran Bassil, Defense Elias Bou Saab, Interior Raya Hassan, Economy Mansour Bteish, Justice Albert Serhan, Presidential Affairs Salim Jreissati.

Top security and military chiefs also partook in the meeting, alongside State Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud.

Before the meeting, Aoun and Harir held a closed-door meeting.