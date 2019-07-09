U.S. Puts Hizbullah MPs on Sanctions Blacklist for First Time
The U.S. Treasury placed two Hizbullah members of Lebanon's parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday -- the first time Washington has taken aim at the Iran-allied group's elected politicians.
The Treasury named the head of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc MP Mohammed Raad and Beirut MP Mohammed Sherri to a terror-related blacklist, saying that Hizbullah uses its parliamentary power to advance its alleged violent activities.
Also placed on the blacklist was Wafiq Safa, a top Hizbullah security official.
"Hizbullah uses its operatives in Lebanon's parliament to manipulate institutions in support of the terrorist group's financial and security interests, and to bolster Iran's malign activities," said Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
“Hizbullah threatens the economic stability and security of Lebanon and the wider region, all at a cost to the Lebanese people. The United States will continue to support efforts of the Lebanese government to protect its institutions from exploitation by Iran and its terrorist proxies, and to secure a more peaceful and prosperous future for Lebanon,” he added.
The Treasury's statement said today’s designations “also underscore that there is no distinction between Hizbullah’s political and violent activities.”
“Hizbullah itself makes no distinction between its military and political wings, as Hizbullah’s own leaders have acknowledged publicly, including (Mohammed Raad), who said in 2001, 'Hizbullah is a military resistance party… There is no separation between politics and resistance,'” the statement added.
Moreover, the Treasury accused Sherri of “threatening bank employees and their family members” after a bank froze the accounts of a U.S.-designated Hizbullah member.
“Sherri has maintained a close relationship with Adham Tabaja, a Hizbullah financier, whom OFAC designated as an SDGT in June 2015 for providing support and services to Hizbullah. Sherri and Tabaja have continued to do business together despite the latter’s designation. Sherri and Tabaja, among others, founded and were involved in a Lebanon-based company. Sherri also facilitated Tabaja's access to Lebanese banks and was directed by Hizbullah Secretary General (Hassan) Nasrallah to settle issues related to his designation,” the Treasury added.
Safa meanwhile, the Treasury said, has “exploited Lebanon's ports and border crossings to smuggle contraband and facilitate travel on behalf of Hizbullah, undermining the security and safety of the Lebanese people, while also draining valuable import duties and revenue away from the Lebanese government.”
Reuters is reporting 3 Terrorists. OFAC said it had added Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra’ad, both members of Lebanon’s Parliament, for acting on behalf of Hezbollah. In an unusual move, it also released photos of the individuals, including one in which Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani has his arm around Sherri’s shoulder..
Pretty soon Hezbullah will have no place to turn but to put the Shia majority of Lebanese on the streets to achieve the overthrow of Article 24 of the Constitution which effectively disenfranchises them by giving half of parliamentary seats to Christians.
There are actually more Sunni than Shia ... yes you heard me right. Despite the absence of a recent census, there were more Sunnis on the electoral lists. Unless there has been a Shia baby boom I’m unaware of in the past 20 years your information is wrong
Finally, if you even take into account the diaspora then your percentage drops even further because as you know, Christians are the majority.
and the incompetent lebanese government was looking for reforms!