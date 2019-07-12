Timeline

12 July 2019, 22:46 Nasrallah: The Iranians sent a message via a third nation on the day the drone was downed, saying they would retaliate against U.S. targets in the event of a U.S. strike.

12 July 2019, 22:42 Nasrallah on Iran-U.S. tensions: Strikes and counter-strikes might happen, but the two parties will seek to contain the situation.

12 July 2019, 22:41 Nasrallah: Trump is betting on the economic file.

12 July 2019, 22:39 Nasrallah: I strongly rule out that America might launch a war on Iran.

12 July 2019, 22:38 Nasrallah: Iran will not start a war against anyone.

12 July 2019, 22:34 Nasrallah: Hizbullah is not the leader of the battle in Syria and neither is Iran.

12 July 2019, 22:30 Nasrallah: Israel's strikes will not lead to expelling Iran from Syria and they are risky for Israel. Iran will not withdraw from Syria.

12 July 2019, 22:28 Nasrallah: The latest Israeli strike on Syria was not against important targets.

12 July 2019, 22:23 Nasrallah said the time has not come for Hizbullah's full withdrawal from Syria.

12 July 2019, 22:21 Nasrallah: We have redeployed and downsized our forces in Syria due to the improved security situation.

12 July 2019, 21:52 Nasrallah: No one can impose naturalization on Lebanon if there is Lebanese consensus against it.

12 July 2019, 21:40 Nasrallah: We are confident that the "deal of the century" will fail.

12 July 2019, 21:38 Nasrallah: I have a big hope that I will personally pray in Jerusalem.

12 July 2019, 21:32 Nasrallah: I'm confident that we can achieve victory in any coming confrontation.

12 July 2019, 21:29 Nasrallah: Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction.

12 July 2019, 21:28 Nasrallah: I rule out an Israeli war on Lebanon because of the force of deterrence.

12 July 2019, 21:24 Nasrallah: We will not target southern Israel during any war, but rather the population-dense northern coast.

12 July 2019, 21:19 Nasrallah: The resistance can target entire Israel with its firepower.

12 July 2019, 21:16 Nasrallah: The talk about returning Lebanon to the stone age underestimates Lebanon's capabilities.

12 July 2019, 21:16 Nasrallah: The resistance now is stronger than ever in terms of its capability to target the enemy’s domestic front.

12 July 2019, 21:11 Nasrallah in response to a question: Who said that we don’t have anti-aircraft missiles and who said that we do? We follow the policy of constructive ambiguity in this regard.

12 July 2019, 21:09 Nasrallah: The resistance is stronger than ever despite the sanctions and it improved its capabilities greatly over the past 13 years, and this has been acknowledged by the Israelis.

12 July 2019, 21:07 Nasrallah: We have an infantry force that possesses special capabilities.