Mobile version

Hariri Says Israel 'Aggression' in Dahiyeh a 'Threat to Regional Stability'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 August 2019, 12:53
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday condemned Israel sending drones that fell over Beirut’s southern suburbs as a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty."

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," he said in a statement.

Hariri also charged that it was in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon's Hizbullah.

The premier added that he will remain in contact with President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri agree on the "next steps."

Hariri also urged the international community and "Lebanon's friends in the world" to shoulder "the responsibility of protecting Resolution 1701 from the threats and repercussions of the Israeli violations," noting that the Lebanese government will "fully shoulder its responsibilities in this regard."

SourceAgence France PresseNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb galaxy 25 August 2019, 15:22

What a loser! his buddy nassrallah keeps threatening that he will put the region on fire if Iran is attacked and this nobody is talking about Israeli aggression?! Is he and his no-good government complying with resolution 1701 to talk about Israeli aggression?

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 25 August 2019, 16:01

Saad is so happy that Hizbala killed his father on Bashar’s orders.

Now this spoiled child can play prime minister...

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 25 August 2019, 17:15

He has to appear to say something supportive to kizb otherwise he faces the gauntlet of kizb sending him to meet with his father earlier than expected

Reply Report