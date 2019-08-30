Netanyahu to Macron: Those who Harbor Aggression Won't be Spared

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that "those who provide shelter for aggression and arming" will not be spared, in an apparent reference to Lebanon and Israel’s claims that Iran and Hizbullah are building missile production facilities on Lebanese soil.

In a phone call initiated by the French leader, Netanyahu said that Iran was stepping up its aggression in the region, the Israeli PM’s office said.

On Thursday, the Israeli army had accused Iran of collaborating with Hizbullah to assemble precision-guided missiles that could cause "massive" human casualties in Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists in a conference call on Thursday that Tehran and the Lebanese movement plan to convert "stupid rockets into precision-guided missiles."

The allegations come after Hizbullah -- with which Israel has fought several wars -- accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack Sunday on its stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel's military did not confirm whether it was behind the weekend attack, which saw one drone explode and another crash without detonating.

The UK's Times newspaper has claimed that the drones fell near Iranian installations manufacturing a fuel used in precision missiles.