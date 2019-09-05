Duquesne Says CEDRE Donors Still Ready to Help, Oil Not 'Magical Solution'

Pierre Duquesne, the French inter-ministerial delegate for the Mediterranean who is in charge of following up on the implementation of the CEDRE conference resolutions, stressed Thursday that none of the donors has decided to block funds earmarked for Lebanon.

“I have not heard donors telling me that they will refrain from offering funds to Lebanon. It is true that they have some skepticism, which has surged in recent weeks and months, but they are still ready to offer support,” Duquesne said at a press conference wrapping up a visit to Lebanon.

“The goal of the reforms should not be to appease the foreign countries but rather to serve the Lebanese people and institutions and to revive Lebanon’s economy,” he added.

Noting that oil and gas exploration is not “the magical solution that will resolve all difficulties,” the French diplomat said “this is a positive thing but we have not reached it yet.”

“This is a false hope and is not the right path forward,” he warned.

He added: “We must remember that 60% of the deficit comes from Electricite du Liban and accordingly action is needed regarding this issue.”

Duquesne also lamented that the international donors “have not seen a quick pace in implementing the reforms,” emphasizing that “the adoption of the 2019 budget was delayed and timeframes should be respected and abided by.”