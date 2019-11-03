Protesters Hold Central Demo in Beirut to Show 'Unity', Exert 'Pressure'
Lebanon’s anti-corruption protesters were on Sunday flocking to Beirut's Riad al-Solh and Martyrs squares to take part in a central demo dubbed "Sunday of Unity" and "Sunday of Pressure".
As protesters from across Lebanon joined demonstrators in downtown Beirut, the anti-corruption rallies continued in the northern city of Tripoli, the southern city of Tyre, the southern city of Sidon and the Mount Lebanon city of Aley.
Activists had called for a million-strong protest in downtown Beirut.
Other protesters also marched from the southern town of Kfar Rumman towards the city of Nabatiyeh.
Earlier in the day, thousands of Free Patriotic Movement supporters had rallied near the Baabda Palace in support of President Michel Aoun.
Addressing the Baabda demo, Aoun called on citizens to unite behind reforms, after more than two weeks of nationwide anti-graft protests that brought down the government.
Unprecedented cross-sectarian demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.
The cabinet stepped down on Tuesday, but protesters have said this was not enough.
Along with its allies including powerful Iran-backed party Hizbullah, Aoun's political party holds the majority in parliament.
The FPM is now headed by his son-in-law Jebran Bassil, who has emerged as one of the most reviled figures in the protests.
Before the cabinet resigned on Tuesday, Bassil was foreign minister.
A proposed tax on calls via free phone applications such as WhatsApp triggered protests last month.
But they soon morphed into a huge nationwide movement to denounce a raft of woes including a lack of basic services, a failing economy, and rampant sectarianism.
On Tuesday, prime minister Saad Hariri announced his government would be stepping down.
But it is still unclear what a new cabinet will look like, and if it will include independent technocrats as demanded by demonstrators.
After around two weeks of closure, banks and some schools re-opened this week.
But protesters have vowed to press ahead with their demands.
On Saturday night, thousands of anti-government protesters had flocked together in the impoverished northern city of Tripoli to keep the popular movement alive.
Several said they had traveled to the Sunni-majority city from other parts of the country, inspired by the after-dark street parties that earned it the title "bride of the revolution".
More than 25 percent of Lebanese citizens live in poverty, the World Bank says.
The country's economic growth has stalled in recent years in the wake of repeated political crises, compounded by an eight-year civil war in neighboring Syria.
In 2006 after Cedar Revolution was guiding Lebanon to prosperity, freedom and independence. When there was consensus to remove Hizb arms serving Iran and Syria, Aoun and FPM stabbed our freedom and independence in the back and sold their soul to Hizballah for political gain. Today, Aoun and Bassil are again stabbing Lebanon in the back under Hizbollah's orders. They have driven Lebanon to bankrupcy and sold our freedom and democracy. Hariri should refuse any future role. Salameh should resign. Let them destroy Lebanon so the people will march towards the presidency and free this country from this nightmare protected by foreign arms.
Demonstrators should be careful. The same Basij that oppressed the 2010 Green Revolution in Iran, are running Lebanon using FPM as marionettes. Ultimately they will create division and use force. May God save the army and demonstrators from these criminal Basij.
أنصار التيار يُسيئون لستريدا.. ويعقوبيان: يا عيب الشوم
رفع أحد المناصرين للتيار الوطني الحر خلال مسيرة بعبدا لافتة تتضمن إساءة شخصية الى النائب ستريدا جعجع جاء فيها: “يلي ناطر جبران يسقط.. متل يلي ناطر ستريدا تحبل”..
http://safiralchamal.com/2019/11/03/أنصار-التيار-يُسيئون-لستريدا-ويعقوبي/
Annahar published verified figures of the Aoun clan. Make sure you’re seated before reading this!
They have in banks (understand this excludes real estate and other investments such as stock markets and definitely money and properties stashed abroad .
Gibran Bassil 1,5 billion USD
Michel Aoun 1,2 billion USD
Chantal Aoun 750 million USD زوجة جبران باسيل
Ibrahim Kanaan 415 million USD
Dani Khoury 350 million USD صاحب شركة الخوري للمقاولات المقرب من جبران باسيل
Elie and Fadi Hanna 300 million USD اصحاب شركة Geotechnical Experts Foundation و شركة جبران باسيل
s.o.s ... This bunch of thieves stole tens of millions ... but those figures seem.. exaggerated a bit. Do you have a link to the article? Cheers!
Howdy thepatriot, I got it on WhatsApp in the afternoon. I don’t think the very serious and trustworthy annahar would make such things up. I know it does sound like a lot, but given theFatmagül sultan and Orhan Bey scams.... I doesn’t surprise me. Plus the humongous kickbacks from the oil exploration file with Ned Hariri....