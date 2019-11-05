Scuffles, Arrests in Zouk Mosbeh During Army Bid to Open Highway

The Lebanese army made several arrests in Beirut's northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh as it scrambled with protesters who refused to open the road and were forcefully removed from the main highway.

LBCI reporter said the army seemingly had "unwavering" orders to open the road, and that "a large number of troops, compared to previous days, deployed to achieve that purpose."

Several protesters were arrested by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance.

“We respect the Lebanese army but they have arrested over 17 protesters and used force against us. Our moves have been peaceful since day one,” one protester told LBCI.

Lebanese troops are deploying in different parts of the country to reopen roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters.

In many areas, protesters withdrew peacefully as the troops moved in.

Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

The protesters have paralyzed the country by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways in Lebanon.