More Journalists Quit al-Akhbar over 'Stance' from Revolution

Two more journalists in Hizbullah-led al-Akhbar daily quit their jobs at the paper on Tuesday over what they said is its coverage policy of the October 17 popular uprising in Lebanon.

Sabah Ayoub, one of the journalists, wrote on Twitter: “Reasons have piled up making me resign al-Akhbar, the last of which was the paper’s coverage policy of the popular October 17 uprising.”

Viviane Akiki wrote in a tweet: “I submitted my resignation from Al-Akhbar for professional reasons related to its coverage of the popular uprising, and other reasons related to the newspaper's professional performance, which were never addressed.”

On Monday, editor in chief of al-Akhbar newspaper business page Mohammed Zbeeb, and Joy Slim said they quit work at the newspaper.

It is noteworthy that many articles written by the editor-in-chief of al-Akhbar newspaper, Ibrahim al-Amin, considered the October 17 uprising as “suspicious and funded by foreign embassies.”