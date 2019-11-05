Mobile version

More Journalists Quit al-Akhbar over 'Stance' from Revolution

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 November 2019, 12:30
Two more journalists in Hizbullah-led al-Akhbar daily quit their jobs at the paper on Tuesday over what they said is its coverage policy of the October 17 popular uprising in Lebanon.

Sabah Ayoub, one of the journalists, wrote on Twitter: “Reasons have piled up making me resign al-Akhbar, the last of which was the paper’s coverage policy of the popular October 17 uprising.”

Viviane Akiki wrote in a tweet: “I submitted my resignation from Al-Akhbar for professional reasons related to its coverage of the popular uprising, and other reasons related to the newspaper's professional performance, which were never addressed.”

On Monday, editor in chief of al-Akhbar newspaper business page Mohammed Zbeeb, and Joy Slim said they quit work at the newspaper.

It is noteworthy that many articles written by the editor-in-chief of al-Akhbar newspaper, Ibrahim al-Amin, considered the October 17 uprising as “suspicious and funded by foreign embassies.”

Thumb janoubi 05 November 2019, 12:33

"Two more journalists in Hizbullah-led al-Akhbar daily quit their jobs at the paper on Tuesday over what they said is its coverage policy of the October 17 popular uprising in Lebanon."

Must have been paid/bought by the Saudi/American/Israeli alliance.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 05 November 2019, 12:44

Definitely by israel, they wired thousands of shekels on their bank accounts.... well at least that’s what the terrorist in chief Hassan Nasrallah said.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 05 November 2019, 13:18

Wow---al akhbar going to have to get some 'journalists' from dahiya to make sure their propaganda can run strong. Again, nice to see their journalists have some dignity to quit the obvious farce of the coverage.

Reply Report