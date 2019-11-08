Mobile version

Qassem Says Hizbullah to Have Active Role in Govt., Urges 'Salvation' Cabinet

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 November 2019, 18:26
Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Friday said his part is “effectively taking part in the consultations with the heads of the parliamentary blocs and the relevant officials with the aim of forming the (new) government.”

“We hope the final format for the premier and the government will emerge soon,” Qassem added.

Stressing that Hizbullah “will maintain its role in carrying people’s concerns and working for reform and combating corruption,” Qassem said his party’s “presence and representation will be effective in the government that will be formed.”

“It will be part of the coming government because it is part of this people,” he added.

Emphasizing that things will not remain the same after the sweeping popular protests that have engulfed the country since October 17, Qassem said “the demands of this protest movement should be present and should have the priority over those of capitalists.”

“We are strenuously working to have a salvation government that can represent a chance to prevent the country from descending into chaos,” Hizbullah number two went on to say.

Thumb canadianleb 08 November 2019, 19:10

You must be kidding, why haven't you fought corruption in the past if you care so much about the people. There will not be any room in the new government for any current or past political players....

Reply Report
Thumb gebran_sons 08 November 2019, 21:09

No salvation for Lebanon until you remove your arms and don't behave as attack dogs for Iran radicals! This is what scared away investment and caused the exodus of all good paying foreign corporations.

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 08 November 2019, 19:14

It is a joke right??

Reply Report
Missing samiam 08 November 2019, 19:54

so, iow, you are responsible to the non formation of government and you still want the same thing--obviously listening to anyone but iran is not listed as an option to you.

Reply Report
Thumb CODE.961 08 November 2019, 19:56

كلن يعني كلن ونصرالله واحد منن

Reply Report
Thumb shoo-yaba 08 November 2019, 21:49

Do the world a favor and hang yourself with your own turban

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 09 November 2019, 00:37

Stressing that Hizbullah “will maintain its role in carrying people’s concerns and working for reform and combating corruption, looooool where are the Kizb drones out on this site to explain this joke?

Reply Report