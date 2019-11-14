Amnesty Urges Civilian Probe in Abu Fakhr Death as Taalabaya Protesters Clash with Army

Amnesty International on Thursday condemned the killing of Lebanese protester Alaa Abu Fakhr and said it must be investigated by civilian and not military prosecutors.

"Only a fully independent court can bring justice to Alaa and his family," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Regional Director.

Abu Fakhr is the second fatality since the start of the demonstrations.

Another protester, Hussein al-Attar, was shot early on in the movement as demonstrators blocked the airport road.

On Thursday, protesters clashed in at least two places with security forces attempting to re-open blocked roads.

Television network LBCI aired video footage appearing to show protesters in Taalbaya in the eastern region of Bekaa, throwing rocks and plastic chairs at soldiers, who do not respond.

In the evening, army troops scuffled with protesters trying to re-block the Jal el-Dib highway, reportedly making several arrests.

The protest movement first erupted in opposition to a proposed tax on calls made via free phone apps, but it has since grown into a cross-sectarian outcry against everything from perceived state corruption to rampant electricity cuts.