Army Chief Vows to Protect Protesters
Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun toured several areas around the country, visiting troops and vowing to protect the protesters.
Aoun said Sunday that protests in Lebanon have witnessed less violence than other places including Iraq, Iran, Hong Kong, Bolivia and Paris.
“We did not stop anyone who is protesting in squares, but when they want to close roads and harass people we will intervene,” the general said, referring to some activists who closed roads around the country before the army opened them by force.
“How many people are dying in Iraq every day?” the commander said. More than 320 Iraqi protesters have been killed by security forces in Iraq since the beginning of October. He said an investigation is underway in the case of a protester (Alaa Abu Fakhr) killed by a soldier last week in southern Beirut.
Nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17 against new taxes on WhatsApp calls amid a plunging economy. The protesters now are calling for the downfall of the political elite who have run the country since the 1975-90 civil war.
Despicable!
He wants us to thank him for not being like Iraquis!?
Is he supposed to make the rules? Yes to squares! No to roads?
We have seen numerous scenes where people were beaten, and tortured!
People are loosing faith in this divided army, that should have walked on the parliament, surround it, and take them all to jail! The army supports the Bandits obviously! At leats they cover them!
Power to the People!
He incarnates the top level of corruption at the army, he only got this position because he belongs to the Aoun Mafia!
Joseph Aoun, you will go to jail!