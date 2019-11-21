Court Session of ex-Israeli Collaborator Amer Fakhoury Postponed

A court session in the case of Lebanese-American ex-Israeli collaborator Amer Fakhoury was postponed Thursday because of his illness, state-run National News Agency said.

NNA said the session in the southern city of Nabatiyeh was postponed until Dec. 5.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel's creation in 1948. Fakhoury had worked as a senior warden at the Khiam Prison in southern Lebanon that was run by the Israeli-backed militia known as South Lebanon Army.

He was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the U.S. in September.

Outside the courthouse in Nabatiyeh, scores of people, including former Khiam prison detainees, gathered outside the building known as Palace of Justice.

Former detainees have accused Fakhoury of major abuses at the prison.