Aoun, Hariri, Berri Make Joint Appearance at Military Parade

Lebanon's top politicians are attending a military parade on the country's 76th Independence Day.

They appeared together Friday for the first time since the government resigned amid nationwide protests.

President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and resigned Prime Minister Saad Hariri sat together under a canopy at the Defense Ministry.

The traditional military parade in central Beirut has been called off as a protest camp still occupies the area, more than a month after anti-government demonstrations broke out.

The limited Independence Day display reflects the nation's somber mood.

Lebanon is facing its most serious political and economic crises in years. A deadlock among the top leaders has failed to produce a government.

Hariri resigned two weeks into the protests, which have targeted Lebanon's entire political class.