Protesters Close Exchange Shops in Tripoli as Uprising Enters Day 38

Protesters closed exchange houses during a demonstration in the northern city of Tripoli, as the country grapples with nationwide protests entering 38th day demanding an overhaul of the whole political class.

The protesters say exchange houses are trading US dollars to the Lebanese pound contrary to the local currency peg set by the central bank.

Earlier this month, Lebanon's central bank said it would strive to maintain the local currency's peg to the US dollar and ease access to the greenback after weeks of mass protests.

Already facing an economic crisis, Lebanon's financial troubles have worsened since economically driven mass protests erupted nationwide last month, paralyzing the country and keeping banks shuttered for two weeks. Depositors have rushed to withdraw their money since the banks reopened last week, with the country's lenders imposing varying capital controls that differ from bank to bank, fueling the turmoil.

Though it's still pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar, the Lebanese pound is trading at up to 1,900 to the dollar on the black market, a devaluation of nearly 30% from the official rate.