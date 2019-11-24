Minors Held for Removing FPM Banner Released
Five youngsters including several minors were released at dawn Sunday after being arrested around midnight for removing a banner hung outside the offices of the Free Patriotic Movement in the Upper Metn town of Hammana.
The National News Agency said residents of the area were rallying outside the Hammana police station when the five were released.
Protest movement activists had reacted angrily overnight on social media, after initial reports said minors were being held for “tearing up a picture of President Michel Aoun.” It later turned out that the reports were baseless.
"Down with the regime that arrests children," said one user.
"When a 12-year-old child manages to shake the state's throne, you know the state is corrupt," another wrote.
In a statement, the FPM warned that “such actions are unfamiliar and create undesired tensions in this region,” urging all sides and parties in the region to “preserve security and stability.”
It also stressed its keenness on “coexistence in Mount Lebanon.”
Security forces released the five detainees after midnight after taking a statement from them, the Committee of Lawyers for the Defense of Protesters said.
The army said two of the children were 15 years old, while the third was 12.
During the first month of demonstrations, security forces arrested 300 people including 12 minors who were released within the next 24 or 48 hours, according to the lawyers' committee.
But 11 people -- including two minors -- remain in detention accused of attacking a hotel in the southern city of Tyre in the first week of the uprising.
But the armed thungs that attacked protesters in Riad Al Solh and Martyrs square were never arrested.
Prime example of a totalitarian and police regime!
the FPM warned that “such actions are unfamiliar and create undesired tensions in this region,” urging all sides and parties in the region to “preserve security and stability.”
Strange, but when the shia of hezbollah removed the Lebanese flag and replaced it with hezbollah flag the FPM did not issue a statement. Could it be they are lackeys of hezbollah with double standards?
The boys aged 12 and 15 were paid by the American/Israeli/Saudi alliance and their embassies in Lebanon.
Please tell us whether it's the glorious police or army who arrested these kids unless it's FPM militia thugs.
"the FPM warned that such actions are unfamiliar"
Wrong! They are very familiar. They even occurred a few year back during a demonstration the FPM was a participant in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsoZIPsbuHc
Shame on those who are manipulating kids for their political goals. I Guess that this asshole Geagea and his prostitutes are behind this. After having killed innocent children in Sabra and Chatila. He is know using them to provoque . What a garbage.
The children murdered in Sabra and Chatila were murdered by Elie Hbeika. He become one of the greatest allies of the Syrian regime and of Hezballah. To put it in perspective you guys keep claiming that this Hezballah is not the same Hezbollah of Sobhi Toufaili. So logically you should understand what I mean. But then again they say you can't make a donkey play the piano or for that matter, use logic to reason. So it could go either way.
Did Khamanei pay you to include those two dead shia iranian terrorists in your avatar?
How much do you guys get paid to remove Lebanese flags and burn symbols? Do you get paid in ka3ek or in 7ashish?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsoZIPsbuHc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdXCxSQtTxY
Unlike you , Hezbollah don’t get paid to believe in what they do and that’s why they succeed where you Fail.
I agree with part of your statement. Neither I nor Hezballah get paid to believe in what we do. But unlike Hezballah I alone decide what to believe in. For this I use what I know, what I learned, my mind and my understanding to form these beliefs. I know, this hard for someone like you to grasp. The facts are Hezballah do not believe in anything, they are told what they should believe in. Nasrallah outlined in many of his speeches how Hezballah makes the decisions. When they make any decision, follow any path etc., they don't rely of their own thinking, or their know how, understanding, knowledge, or their education, etc. They rely on their maraje3, their foukaha2 ie the Iranian Khamenei. This is the idiot admitting he's too dumb to make any decision on his own.
Unlike @farsical.resistance, i see nothing to agrree with you on.
If it wasn't for Iranian money, Hizbullah would never have existed nor can it continue to exist.
That's why now that money is running low and their wooden ideology is out in the open they are starting to loose even their own followers.