U.N. Security Council Urges Lebanese to Avoid 'Violence', Hold 'Dialogue'

The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for "the peaceful character of the protests" in Lebanon to be upheld after overnight attacks by supporters of Hizbullah and AMAL.

Members "called on all actors to conduct intensive national dialogue and to maintain the peaceful character of the protests by avoiding violence and respecting the right to peaceful assembly in protest," it said in a statement approved unanimously at the end of a regular council meeting on Lebanon.

At around midnight on Sunday, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement supporters attacked protesters at the Ring flyover near the capital's main protest camp.

Brandishing party flags, they hurled stones at peaceful demonstrators and taunted them with insults as riot police deployed to contain the violence and eventually fired tear gas.

The attackers also ravaged a nearby encampment, tearing down tents and damaging storefronts in their most serious assault on the protesters so far.

At least 10 demonstrators were wounded, according to civil defense.