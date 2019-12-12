AMAL, Hizbullah Supporters Try to Storm Riad al-Solh, Repelled by Tear Gas
Tension rose in central Beirut when a group of young men tried to attack the epicenter of the anti-government protests, prompting security forces to fire tear gas.
Dozens of men threw stones and Molotov cocktails at anti-riot police who deployed to stop the advancing assailants.
Police pushed them back firing rounds of tear-gas. The group of mainly young men who came from the impoverished Khandaq al-Ghamiq area were chanting “Shia, Shia!” as they approached the area of anti-government protesters.
It is not the first time supporters of the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement, attacked the protesters’ site.
Demonstrators should move to phase II... highest level of civility mixed with clear, consistent and focused demand. No more road blocks, disassociation from anyone attacking others, using force, bad language or anything damaging public or private properties. Keeping presence on weekend with massive demonstrations in public places mixed with cultural and educational events. Already an effort started to paint demonstrators as radicals, staging confrontation with army, making them responsible of economic woes... Remember how demonstration started in Syria and how the Assad regime released terrorists to take over demonstrators.
I wonder if any of those farm boys are being caught and thrown in jail like the other peaceful demonstrators.