AMAL, Hizbullah Supporters Try to Storm Riad al-Solh, Repelled by Tear Gas

Tension rose in central Beirut when a group of young men tried to attack the epicenter of the anti-government protests, prompting security forces to fire tear gas.

Dozens of men threw stones and Molotov cocktails at anti-riot police who deployed to stop the advancing assailants.

Police pushed them back firing rounds of tear-gas. The group of mainly young men who came from the impoverished Khandaq al-Ghamiq area were chanting “Shia, Shia!” as they approached the area of anti-government protesters.

It is not the first time supporters of the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement, attacked the protesters’ site.