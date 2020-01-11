Lebanon 'Regrets' Losing Vote in UN General Assembly

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry expressed regret Saturday over the UN announcement that Lebanon is among the countries losing their voting privileges in the 193-member General Assembly for being behind in paying their dues.

The Ministry said it has, on its part, fulfilled all of its duties and completed all transactions within the legal deadline, and conducted reviews more than once with related parties to no avail.

The UN decision could "harm Lebanon's interests, its prestige and reputation," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency.

The ministry which "regrets" the move called for a solution to be found "as quickly as possible", saying the situation "could be corrected".

It is worth noting that the ministry attached its statement with a document issued on August 7, 2019, which aims to pay Lebanon's contribution to the regular UN budget for the year 2019.

The finance ministry later said Lebanon's arrears would be paid on Monday. It was not immediately clear how much Beirut owed the United Nations.

The United Nations said Friday that seven countries --Lebanon, Venezuela, Central African Republic, Gambia, Lesotho, Tonga and Yemen-- have lost their voting privilege for being behind in paying their financial contributions.

The finance ministry hit back saying it did not receive any request to make the payment.

Under Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations, member states that are behind on the payment of dues in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for two preceding years can lose their vote in the General Assembly.

Member states that can show that inability to pay is due to conditions beyond their control are allowed an exception.

The World Bank estimates that Lebanon is in recession, and has warned that the number living in poverty could increase from a third to half the population.

The economic downturn coincides with an anti-government protest movement that has remained mobilised since October 17.

Protesters are demanding the removal of a political class they deem incompetent and corrupt.