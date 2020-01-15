Kubis: Lebanese Politicians Should Blame Themselves
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said Lebanon’s politicians should blame themselves for the country’s ailing economy and the government delay sening the country in tatters.
“Another day of confusion around the formation of a government, amidst the increasingly angry protests and free-falling economy. Politicians, don’t blame the people, blame yourselves for this dangerous chaos,” said Kubis.
“Lebanon is truly unique,” he said “the BDL Governor requesting extraordinary powers to at least somehow manage the economy while those responsible watch it collapsing. Incredible.”
Kubis remarks come one day after Lebanese retook to the streets in angry rallies after a lull in the three-months-long protests to express their impatience at the ruling elite’s failure to address a fast crumbling economy and form a government.
What!!!??? With two million of refugies...when the UN special coordinate gonna resign...we pay to him to find solutions not to give interviews acusing the political class in Lebanon... In that interview that Nordic dog , that spcializated in exterminated the catholics, in the Mediterranean, speaks about the return of the two million of Meca refugies!!!???
In any political-economic-social the guilty is always of the political, except in Lebanon, that the guilty is of protestants, Islam and jews for putting the region in fire...