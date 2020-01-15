Kubis: Lebanese Politicians Should Blame Themselves

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said Lebanon’s politicians should blame themselves for the country’s ailing economy and the government delay sening the country in tatters.

“Another day of confusion around the formation of a government, amidst the increasingly angry protests and free-falling economy. Politicians, don’t blame the people, blame yourselves for this dangerous chaos,” said Kubis.

“Lebanon is truly unique,” he said “the BDL Governor requesting extraordinary powers to at least somehow manage the economy while those responsible watch it collapsing. Incredible.”

Kubis remarks come one day after Lebanese retook to the streets in angry rallies after a lull in the three-months-long protests to express their impatience at the ruling elite’s failure to address a fast crumbling economy and form a government.