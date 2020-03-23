Coronavirus: Lebanese Judge Questions Detainees via WhatsApp

A Lebanese judge on Monday interrogated a number of detainees via the WhatsApp messaging application due to the country’s lockdown over the coronavirus crisis.

“At the instruction of State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, Examining Magistrate of the North Jocelyn Matta ordered the release of four detainees after questioning them via WhatsApp, in an initiative coordinated with Tripoli Bar Association chief Mohammed al-Murad,” the National News Agency said.

The agency added that the hearing session took place through WhatsApp’s video call service and that the detainees were being held at the Wadi Khaled police station.

They were later released on a bail worth LBP 100,000 each following the approval of North Prosecutor Ghassan Bassil.