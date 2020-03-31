Israeli Jets Spark Panic in Lebanon during Syria Raid

Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude Tuesday over the Lebanese regions of Metn and Keserwan, sparking a state of panic, state-run National News Agency reported.

Syria’s state news agency SANA later reported that Syrian air defenses were engaging “hostile targets” over the central Syrian region of Homs.

It later said that a number of missiles were shot down by the Syrian defenses after being fired from Lebanese airspace.

The outlet said the warplanes sought to attack a Syrian army position without saying where exactly, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Shayrat Airbase in Homs was targeted with eight missiles.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israeli jets frequently violate Lebanon's airspace to bomb targets inside Syria, usually arms shipments and depots belonging to Hizbullah and Iran.