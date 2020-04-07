Police Pursue Crackdown to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Security forces pursued, for the second day in a row, implementing strict measures that allow vehicles with even or odd plate numbers to drive for three days a week each in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ramped up measures included fines by police for drivers not complying with the Interior Ministry’s orders in a bid to combat the pandemic spread.

Driving will be banned on Sundays.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon rose to 548 Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. 19 people have died from the disease so far.

Coronavirus is the latest crisis to hit Lebanon, which is already reeling under a crumbling economy.

Due to an acute liquidity crisis, banks have since September increasingly been restricting access to dollars and have halted money transfers abroad.

Lebanon on Sunday started repatriating nationals who were stranded abroad in its first flights in weeks since it closed its international airport to stem the novel coronavirus.

The Mediterranean country announced a lockdown and closed its airport from March 19 as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has officially infected 548 people and killed 19 nationwide.