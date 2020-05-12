Govt. Decides to Shut Down Country from Thursday to Sunday

The government on Tuesday decided to fully shut down the country from Wednesday evening until Monday morning at the recommendation of the health minister, in the wake of the biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of coronavirus cases.

“The general lockdown measures will include exceptions as in the first phase,” Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told reporters after a Cabinet session at the presidential palace in Baabda.

“We will carry out a reevaluation on Sunday and the expat repatriation process will continue,” the minister added.

Fahmi will later issue a statement detailing the measures and exceptions that will be implemented, the National News Agency said.