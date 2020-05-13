Nasrallah in Speech Commemorating Mustafa Badreddine

Timeline

13 May 2020, 18:15 Nasrallah: Talk of U.N. forces on the Lebanese-Syrian border aims to achieve the objectives of the July war.

13 May 2020, 18:13 Nasrallah: Cooperation between the two countries and armies is necessary to halt the smuggling.

13 May 2020, 18:12 Nasrallah: No one can deny that there is cross-border smuggling between Lebanon and Syria, and I'm not talking about the fighters or arms of the resistance.

13 May 2020, 18:08 Nasrallah: Our stance is known on the IMF but we don't want to complicate things for the Lebanese government and the country.

13 May 2020, 18:07 Nasrallah: Delaying the arrangement of Lebanon's ties with Syria entails a loss for Lebanon.

13 May 2020, 18:04 Nasrallah: I advise the Israeli public not to listen to the lies of their leaders about the situation in Syria.

13 May 2020, 18:00 Nasrallah: The withdrawal of Hizbullah and other fighters from some areas in Syria has nothing to do with the Israeli strikes.

13 May 2020, 17:56 Nasrallah: Israel is fighting a delusional battle in Syria against supposed Iranian forces who are not present there.

13 May 2020, 17:55 Nasrallah: These Iranian advisers oversee Syrian, Arab and Muslim volunteers.

13 May 2020, 17:54 Nasrallah: There are Iranian military advisers in Syria, not Iranian forces.

13 May 2020, 17:49 Nasrallah: Israel in Syria in scared and worried.

13 May 2020, 17:47 Nasrallah: Israel is still fighting some battles in Syria but it has lost the war.

13 May 2020, 17:46 Nasrallah: Israel has been strongly involved in the war in Syria since 2011.

13 May 2020, 17:34 Nasrallah: Syria has survived the fragmentation attempt.

13 May 2020, 17:32 Nasrallah: Today we can say that Syria has triumphed in this war.

13 May 2020, 17:32 Nasrallah: We knew that our intervention in Syria would lead to hefty sacrifices and that it would have repercussions in Lebanon, but we realized that the threats facing Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and the resistance were much bigger than these sacrifices and losses and that's why we went there.

13 May 2020, 17:21 Nasrallah: The real scheme in Syria was a U.S.-Israeli-Saudi one and other nations joined them.