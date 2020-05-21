Mobile version

Diab Warns of Major Food Crisis amid Virus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 May 2020, 12:03
Prime Minister Hassan Diab is warning of a major food crisis in Lebanon which is facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post late Wednesday, Diab also warns of eventual "starvation" in the Middle East that he says may spark a new migration flow to Europe.

He urges the United States and the European Union to establish a dedicated emergency fund to help the conflict-prone region.

Lebanon, one of the most indebted nations in the world, defaulted for the first time in March on its sovereign debt. Anti-government protests that erupted in October over widespread corruption subsided during a nationwide lockdown since mid-March to blunt the spread of the coronavirus, but sporadic protests continue.

Diab's government is seeking a rescue program from the International Monetary Fund while grappling to deal with the financial crisis that saw the local currency crash, people's savings devastated and prices and inflation soar in the past few weeks.

In a stark warning, Diab says many Lebanese may soon find it difficult to afford even bread.

Thumb galaxy 21 May 2020, 13:05

What about your paymasters in Tehran?

Thumb s.o.s 21 May 2020, 15:10

And his president Bashar al Assad given that this syrian agent was born in Damascus.

Thumb justin 21 May 2020, 13:09

دياب: العالم راقب بدهشة ما فعلناه

Missing un520 21 May 2020, 13:43

Who cares about food as long as they got high precision missiles?

Missing rami 21 May 2020, 14:00

Like the one that was fired at their own ship :)

Missing un520 21 May 2020, 13:44

Who cares about food as long as we are closer to Jerusalem than ever?

Thumb s.o.s 21 May 2020, 15:09

I read Yesterday that 80% of catholic schools won't open in September, leaving hundreds of thousands of kids without schools. this is dramatic!

