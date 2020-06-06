Protesters Flock into Martyr’s Square as Demos Gain Momentum

Protesters from the south to the north of Lebanon joined the main demo in Martyr’s Square in Beirut on Saturday against the country’s political elite, corruption and a crumbling economy as the result of decades of mismanagement.

Beirut’s central public square that saw the launch of the October 17 uprising, will see different groups of protesters with many different demands.

Some groups will call for early parliamentary elections, others will protest against the country’s dire economic conditions that pushed many into poverty and others against the illegal arms of Hizbullah, demanding implementation of UN Resolution 1559.

However, some believe the timing is suspicious to call for Hizbullah's disarmament, noting that it aims to foil the main goal of the protests.

Hizbullah supporters and allies believe the protests aim to topple the ruling authority.

The demo is set to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Security forces deployed in various regions to maintain stability.

Crowds started flocking into Martyr’s Square. Face masks were distributed to protesters as the demos kicked off in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A mass protest movement that erupted on October 17 -- but has since largely dwindled -- has blamed the financial crisis on politicians demonstrators say are inept and corrupt.

But people have also protested against the banks, which have since the autumn imposed informal capital controls on small depositors, capping then stopping dollar withdrawals and banning all transfers abroad.

The financial fallout of recent months has created enormous hardship. Around 45 percent of Lebanon's population now live in poverty and inflation has soared to 60 percent, according to official estimates.

Lebanon is one of the most indebted countries in the world, with a debt burden equivalent to 170 percent of its gross domestic product.