Le Drian Urges 'Reforms': Steps Taken in Electricity Sector Not Encouraging

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said it was "crucial" for Lebanon to implement much-needed reforms mainly for its ailing electricity sector, lamenting how officials "have not heard" the people's righteous calls since October 17 to fight corruption.

"I am in Lebanon at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron. I am here to assert France's continued support for Lebanon because we have special ties and a joint history," said Le Drian in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.

"Lebanon is in a very critical stage and it is crucial to take the path of enforcing reforms. I have carried this message to all Lebanese officials. These are the aspirations of the entire international community, not just France," he added.

Referring to Lebanon's October 17 uprising against the ruling elite, he said: "The Lebanese have vigorously expressed their legitimate aspirations through demonstrations in October and took to the streets to emphasize the fight against corruption and this call, unfortunately, has not yet been heard."

The diplomat asserted France's readiness to "mobilize its efforts alongside Lebanon. But serious and credible corrective measures must be adopted and implemented. Practical measures are expected, and as I said earlier, “Help us to help you.”

He said the biting economic and financial crisis "has dramatic effects on the Lebanese who are getting poorer each day."

On Lebanon's long-time problematic electricity sector draining the state's coffers, he said: "It must be reformed because everything done until this moment is not encouraging at all."

"Corruption and smuggling must be fought. Independence of the judiciary is also very important. These are essential issues for Lebanon's interest," Le Drian added.

He also warned that "there is no alternative to an IMF program to allow Lebanon to exit the crisis."

Lebanon's government says it needs more than $20 billion in external funding, which includes $11 billion pledged by donors at a Paris conference in 2018 that was never delivered over lack of reforms.

- 'Credible recovery measures' -

Analysts say a deal with the IMF is key to unlocking any further aid.

Also on Thursday, British Minister for the Middle East James Cleverly was on his first "virtual visit" to Lebanon, the British embassy said.

"Reform, economy and security are top of agenda," it said in a statement Wednesday.

Lebanon is burdened by sovereign debt equivalent to 170 percent of its GDP.