Netanyahu Warns Hizbullah that Israel is 'Ready for Any Scenario'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned Hizbullah that Israel is “ready for any scenario,” a day after the Israeli army claimed repelling an infiltration attempt and bombed border areas in south Lebanon.
"Everything happening now is the result of the effort by Iran and its Lebanese proxies to entrench militarily in our region," Netanyahu said during a visit to the Israeli army's northern command headquarters.
"We will continue to take action to thwart Iran's military entrenchment in our region," he added.
"We will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves and I suggest that Hizbullah consider this simple fact. Israel is ready for any scenario," the Israeli PM warned.
Hizbullah has denied involvement in Monday’s flare-up on the border while noting that its retaliation to the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli airstrike in Syria "will certainly come.” It also warned that it will not remain silent over the Israeli shelling that targeted a civilian house in the Lebanese town of al-Hibbariyeh.
