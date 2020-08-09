Al-Rahi Urges Int'l Probe, Govt. Resignation, Early Polls
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called on the entire government to step down over the August 4 explosion, a blast widely seen as shocking proof of the rot at the core of the state apparatus.
Al-Rahi joined the chorus of people pressing Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet to step down over a blast he said could be "described as a crime against humanity."
"It is not enough for a lawmaker to resign here or a minister to resign there," al-Rahi said in a Sunday sermon.
"It is necessary, out of sensitivity to the feelings of the Lebanese and the immense responsibility required, for the entire government to resign, because it is incapable of moving the country forward."
Al-Rahi echoed calls by Diab for early parliamentary polls -- a long-standing demand of a protest movement that began in October, demanding the removal of a political class deemed inept and corrupt.
He also joined world leaders, international organizations and the angry Lebanese public by pressing for an international probe into an explosion authorities say was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, where a huge shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate had languished for years.
President Michel Aoun on Friday rejected calls for an international investigation, which he said would "dilute the truth." He reiterated his stance on Sunday, noting that an international probe would “waste time” and urging Lebanon’s judiciary to conduct a swift investigation.
Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad quit Sunday in the first government resignation since the catastrophic blast.
MP Neemat Frem also announced his resignation as Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said his party is trying to secure enough parliament resignations in order to force early elections as soon as possible.
At least six lawmakers have quit since the explosion.
Not to worry your pretty little perforated head hakawati, he'll do what you suggest as soon as the sewer rat of Dahieh, Qabalan father and son and various towelheads up and down the country do the same. Oh and also once the Iranian militia with members in the Lebanese parliament stop taking political orders from the supremo towelhead in Tehran. They can still take from him all the religious, ethical, dogmatic, social and life lesson they can stand, if that's their wish, as long as they don't encroach on the lives and beliefs of others; in Lebanon we still have freedoms that we hold dear, even if some local and foreign forces have done all that is in their power to squash.
No gma, he should lead by example . This patriarch is a failed one unlike his predecessor loved by all Lebanese.
Nuns recently reported he got all tantrumatic because he’s stuck with the 2020 maybach model. He’s terrorizing the mother superior as well as the bishops.
Someone has to speak out. This is NOT politics its peoples existence in their own country. People NEED to speak out the truth which he is.
It's not just Diab that needs to step down, AOUN should be the first if he tries to pretend he has some integrity. There are reports out that Aoun knew about this 3 weeks before the explosion, and he of course doesn't want a transparent international one, but one were he and kizb can pit the blame on a person or two and move on.
Aoun wants to retirated "2 millions" of tons of amonium nitrate ( meca refugies) and Macron and the daesh political class in lebanon oposes...