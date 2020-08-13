Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Beirut

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived Thursday evening in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Zarif will begin his meetings on Friday, following the massive blast that destroyed swathes of Beirut.

Zarif is set to discuss the "latest developments following the recent devastating blast, ongoing Iranian aid and other bilateral issues," the foreign ministry said Thursday, without specifying which officials Zarif would meet.

The massive explosion at Beirut's port on August 4 killed 171 people and injured 6,500.

Zarif's visit will be the first by an Iranian official since the blast, and comes after a planned trip by First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was canceled.

Jahangiri had been expected on Monday but the trip was called off after Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government, ISNA news agency reported.

Iran wields huge influence in Lebanon through Hizbullah, which was strongly represented in the outgoing government and has an alliance with the party of President Michel Aoun.