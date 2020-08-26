Report: Hizbullah Says No Group Posts Hit by Israel

A Hizbullah spokesman on Wednesday declined to comment on the overnight flare-up on the Lebanese-Israeli border but a member of the group said no Hizbullah positions were hit by Israel as claimed by its army.

The Hizbullah member spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

He said shrapnel hit a structure belonging to Green Without Borders, an environmental NGO that Israel says is an arm of Hizbullah, allegations denied by the Iran-backed armed group.

The Hizbullah member would neither confirm nor deny that an attack had been launched from Lebanon.

The Israeli army said Wednesday morning that attack helicopters had overnight bombed observation posts of Hizbullah along the Lebanon border overnight after shots were fired at Israeli troops operating in the area.

The Israeli military said no Israeli forces were wounded, and there were no reports of casualties in Lebanon. Earlier, Israeli troops fired flares and smoke shells along the heavily guarded border. Hizbullah-run al-Manar TV reported that two homes were damaged by the shelling.